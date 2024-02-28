Five women killed, 11 injured in road accident in Suryapet

According to police, the bus from the Madira depot hit the auto from behind while the workers were on their way to work at Burkacherla

29 February 2024

Representational Image

Suryapet: Four women labourers and a man died, while 11 others were injured when a TSRTC bus hit an auto-rickshaw at Mothe in Suryapet district in the morning.

Three of the women, all agriculture labourers, died on the spot, while the fourth woman died in hospital. The victims have been identified as Kandula Nagamma (50) and Chevula Narayanamma (50) from Vijayaraghavapuram, Pakala Anasurya (47) from Vepala in Munagala mandal, and Soubhagyamma (45). The man was identified as Kandula Guravaiah (57), who died in hospital.

According to police, the bus from the Madira depot hit the auto from behind while the workers were on their way to work at Burkacherla. The injured were shifted to the Government General Hospital in Suryapet by a 108 ambulance, where Soubhagyamma died.

The condition of three of the injured is stated to be serious. The auto-rickshaw driver, Sompangu Pavan, was also injured. Police said 15 persons were traveling in the autorickshaw at the time of the accident.