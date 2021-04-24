Three arrested for cheating travel agent in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: A three-member gang that cheated a travel agent on the pretext of selling gold at a cheaper price was arrested by the Chandrayangutta police on Saturday. The police seized Rs 15 lakh cash from them.

The arrested were identified as Shivaiah (30), Thirupathayya (25) and B Indraju (27). City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the prime suspect, Shivaiah met the victim Vijay Kumar last month and later called him over the phone and told him that while digging, he found gold and wanted to sell it.

“Shivaiah along with two others came to the city and showed the ornaments to Vijay Kumar. To convince him, they gave him a few pieces and asked him to get those checked. Vijay Kumar, after getting the pieces checked, paid Rs 17 lakh to the gang,” Anjani Kumar said, adding that Vijay Kumar later found from another goldsmith that he was cheated. Based on his complaint, the Chandrayangutta police registered a case and nabbed the three suspects from Andhra Pradesh.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .