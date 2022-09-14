Three arrested in auto rickshaw driver’s murder case in Hyderabad

The arrested persons were identified as Syed Ilyasuddin (32), Abdul Razaq (22) and Hassan Bin Hamood (31), all residents of Tadbun in Bahadurpura.

Hyderabad: The Bahadurpura police arrested three persons who were allegedly involved in the murder of an auto rickshaw driver near Mir Alam Tank on Wednesday night.

“Ilyas was having family disputes with the victim, Dastagir. On Wednesday, Ilyas along with his friend Razaq and Hassan caught him near the Mir Alam Tank and stabbed him leading to his death,” said Bahadupura Inspector, A Sudhakar.

The police booked a case and started investigation. “After interacting with friends and family members of Dastagir, we zeroed on the three suspects who were taken into custody. On interrogation they admitted to the killing,” said the Inspector.

All the three persons were produced before court and remanded.