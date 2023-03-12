Three Basti Dawakhanas to be inaugurated soon in Warangal

Telangana government sanctioned five Basti Dawakhanas to both Warangal East and Warangal West constituencies to provide quality medical care to the poor

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 07:37 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Basti Dawakhana at Giriprasad Nagar under Warangal East constituency limits. Photo: Ch Shyam Sunder.

Warangal: Medical and health department officials here are gearing up to inaugurate three Basti Dawakhanas in Warangal East constituency soon.

With the State government’s decision to provide quality medical care to the poor, it sanctioned five Basti Dawakhanas to both Warangal East and Warangal West constituencies. While one of them was already inaugurated at the Poorigutta locality in the west constituency, one more Basti Dawakhana will be set up at Dargah Kazipet as officials, who earlier wanted to set up the same at Julywada, could not identify a suitable building for the Dawakhana.

Meanwhile, the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has allotted community halls and developed infrastructure for the functioning of the Dawakhanas at BR Nagar, Giriprasad Nagar and Christian Colony by allotting Rs 13 lakh to each of the facilities. On other hand, the health officials are taking steps to install the equipment required at the Dawakhanas besides recruiting the medical officer and other paramedic staff.

This is an initiative of the State government in association with the Departments of Health, Municipal Administration and Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA). Tata Trust is a partner for telemedicine services. These hospitals are meant to cater the needs of a population of 10,000, mainly in slums areas, where the Urban Primary Health Centre (PHC) is located at a distance of over three km.

“Basti Dawakhanas offer consultation, diagnostics and medicines, all free to the people. All the medicines available at UPHC are available at Basti Dawakhana and procured through an online indenting system,” said an official of the health department.

MLA Nannapuneni Narender said that they would soon launch the services at the Basti Dawakhanas, and thanked Health Minister T Harish Rao for sanctioning the Dawakhanas.