All set for inauguration of T-Diagnostic Hub at GMH in Hanamkonda

With installation of the lab equipment and appointment of the required staff, the T-Diagnostic Hub set up at the Government Maternity Hospital (GMH) is ready for inauguration.

Published Date - 06:11 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

T-Diagnostic Hub at GMH in Hanamkonda. Photo: Gotte Venkat

Hanamkonda: With installation of the lab equipment and appointment of the required staff, the Telangana Diagnostic Hub set up at the Government Maternity Hospital (GMH) here is ready for inauguration. To provide pathological diagnostic services and imaging services to the people, the State government launched ‘Telangana Diagnostic Scheme’. As a part of this, a new building with Rs 1 crore has been constructed on the premises of the GMH.

This hub conducts 57 types of tests with high-end diagnostic equipment, including auto-analyzers, digital X-Ray machines, ultrasound scan machines, etc. “The most common tests are CBP, LFT, RFT, Thyroid profile, Blood Sugar, Serum Bilurubin, Serum Creatinine and C-Reactive Protein (CRP). The trail run of the machines has already been started, ” according to the officials.

Local MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said that the diagnostic centre would be inaugurated soon for the benefit of the poor. Sources said that either Health Minister T Harish Rao or IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao would inaugurate the diagnostic centre. Meanwhile, the government is also planning to set up a T-Diagnostic Hub in Warangal district soon.

On other hand, two women clinics under ‘Arogya Mahila’ have been launched in Warangal West constituency on Wednesday. While one clinic was set up at Shayampet health centre, another was set up at Pochammakunta urban health centre. “Tests and treatment will be conducted at these clinics on every Tuesday,” the MLA said. People are expressing happiness over these services provided at free of cost.