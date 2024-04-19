Three cops suspended in Raheel’s Jubilee Hills case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 10:28 PM

Hyderabad: Director General of Police (DGP) Ravi Gupta has issued orders placing three police officials including an Assistant Commissioner, under suspension for alleged negligence of duty in connection to a case in March, 2022, in which Raheel Shakeel, son of former Bodhan MLA Mohd Shakeel, was named as an accused.

An internal inquiry was taken-up and based on the outcome, the police officials M.Sudarshan, the then ACP, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills Inspector Rajasekhar Reddy and SI Chandrasekhar have been placed under suspension.

A few days ago, the Jubilee Hills police had named Raheel Shakeel as an accused in the road accident at Jubilee Hills that was reported in March 2022. In that accident, a two months old toddler, Ranveer died after falling from the arms of a woman Kajal, when the car, which was allegedly being driven by Raheel hit her while she was crossing the road.

In that case, the police had arrested a person Ahmed, after he surrendered before the police and confessed that he was driving the car. After freshly probing the case, the police concluded that Raheel was driving the car that hit the woman, which resulted in the infant’s death.

The DGP, meanwhile, has also ordered an inquiry into the incident.