Hyderabad: Two people arrested in Raheel’s accident case

The prime suspect in the case Rahil Shakeel, son of Bodhan former MLA Aamir Shakeel, is still absconding and is suspected to be hiding in Dubai.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 January 2024, 05:55 PM

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police took into custody two more persons in connection with the ‘hit and run’ case reported in front of Praja Bhavan at Somajiguda last month. The prime suspect in the case Rahil Shakeel, son of Bodhan former MLA Aamir Shakeel, is still absconding and is suspected to be hiding in Dubai.

Among those taken into custody are Bodhan Police Station Inspector, Prem Kumar, and a relative of Shakeel. Both of them are alleged to have helped the former MLA’s son escape to Dubai after the accident. Former Inspector Punjagutta, Durga Rao is presently absconding and teams are making efforts to track him down.

So far, the police had arrested six persons in the case while Aamir Shakeel is cited a suspect and absconding. The Hyderabad police had issued a Look out Circular (LoC) against Rahil Shakeel.

On December 24 early hours, Rahil who was travelling in a high-end car rammed into a police barricade in front of Praja Bhavan at Somajiguda. The local police had caught Rahil who was allegedly in an inebriated condition and shifted him to police station from where he escaped allegedly with the help of police. Some other person was cited accused in the case. The truth tumbled out after an enquiry and Punjagutta Inspector Durga Rao was placed under suspension by Hyderabad CP, K Sreenivasa Reddy.