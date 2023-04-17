Three-day Ramagundam police commissionerate annual sports meet begins

Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari along with Mancherial Collector Badavath Santhosh and others inaugurated the sports meet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:38 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Ramagundam police commissioner Rema Rajeshwari and Mancherial Collector Badavath Santhosh inaugurating annual sports meet in Godavarikhani on Monday.

Peddapalli: A three-day annual sports and games meet of the Ramagundam Police Commissionerate began at the Jawarharlal Nehru stadium, Godavarikhani on Monday.

Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari along with Mancherial Collector Badavath Santhosh and others inaugurated the sports meet wherein armed reserve, allied wings and other staff will take part in different sports events.

Sports meet would help the cops, who were always under work pressure, to overcome stress and work with more energy. Moreover, attachment between the people would be developed with sports, Santosh said.

Rema Rajeswari said this was the first sports meet being organized after the formation of the Commissionerate six years ago and appreciated police officers for making the arrangements within a short period.

