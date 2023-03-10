Mancherial: Jaipur SI wins prize in investigations

Jaipur Sub-Inspector G Ramakrishna won the first prize in the category of investigations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna receives a certifcate of appreciation from Commissioner of Police Rema Rajaeshwari in Ramagundam on Friday

Mancherial: Jaipur Sub-Inspector G Ramakrishna won the first prize in the category of investigations for the month of January. He received a certificate of appreciation from Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeswhari at the annual crime meeting held in Ramagundam on Friday.

Police constables working with Jaipur police station Suresh and Bhaskar Goud bagged prizes for their performance in the category of station writer and warrant verticals.

Deputy Commissioner of Police K Sudhir Ramnath commended Ramakrishna, Suresh and Bhaskar for their performance.