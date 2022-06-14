Three die in separate road accidents in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:37 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Three persons died on Tuesday in separate road accidents in the city.

At Vanasthalipuram, B Suresh Kumar (47), a resident of Raghavendra colony in Hayathnagar and his sister M Vijaya Laxmi (43), a government school teacher from Nalgonda were going on a motorcycle to the LIC office at Ameerpet and had stopped the bike at a traffic signal on Vanasthalipuram road. A milk container hit their bike from behind, throwing both of them off the bike.

“They were rushed to hospital where doctors declared them dead,” Vanasthalipuram Sub inspector A Madhava Reddy said, adding that the driver of the lorry was arrested.

In another incident at Kachiguda, a 21-year-old, who was injured in a road accident on Friday, died while in hospital on Tuesday. According to the police, G Srikar, 21, a resident of Balajinagar in Boduppal had gone to visit his friends at Kachiguda and had liquor with them till 2 am.

“Around 3 am, he was on his way to Amberpet on a motorbike, when he crashed into a road divider at Nimboliadda. He was rushed to hospital where he died on Tuesday. Apparently, he was driving fast and lost control over the bike while taking a turn near the Nimboliadda traffic police station,” Kachiguda Sub-inspector P Ravi Kumar said.