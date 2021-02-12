Three get lifer for murder in Hyderabad

The convicted, Mohd Pasha (28), N Chandar Naik (28) and J Shiva (35) are all residents of Vikarabad

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar on Friday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for kidnapping and killing their friend in Vikarabad in 2017. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on each of them. The convicted, Mohd Pasha (28), N Chandar Naik (28) and J Shiva (35) are all residents of Vikarabad.

In September 2017, the victim, Mandha Shamel (23), a daily wage worker at a construction site was reported missing, with his relatives filing a complaint on September 24. Shamel had borrowed Rs 25,000 from a friend in his hometown of Prakasam. Coming to know about this, the other three, who were his friends and co-workers, took him to a forest in Yalal on the pretext of unearthing a treasure.

There, they made him dig a pit and threw a boulder at him, killing him on the spot. They buried him in the same pit and shared the money, Additional Public Prosecutor S Prathap Reddy said, adding that the police caught the trio after a fortnight and exhumed the body.

