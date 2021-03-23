Three held for cheating businessman in Hyderabad

The arrested persons were T Ramchander Rao, D Sampath and Tirumala Avinash, all from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station police on Tuesday nabbed three persons on charges of cheating a businessman to the tune of Rs 7 crore in the guise of selling land in Banjara Hills.

The arrested persons were T Ramchander Rao, D Sampath and Tirumala Avinash, all from Hyderabad.

According to the complainant, C Sukesh Reddy, the trio had approached him with an offer to purchase a plot of land at Banjara Hills Road No 12, costing Rs 7 crore. Reddy agreed to this, and accordingly, a Memorandum of Agreement was also entered between the complainant and the three in July last year. However, once Reddy paid Rs 7 crore, they did not transfer the title deed in his name. Neither did they return the money, which they spent, said Avinash Mohanty, Joint Commissioner of Police, Detective Department.

Following the complaint, the CCS booked a case in January this year and arrested them. They were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

