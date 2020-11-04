Three held for cheating people in Hyderabad

The arrested persons were Mohammed Akbar Ahmed Ansari, Mazher Ahmed Ansari and Habiba Ansari

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Three persons, who allegedly cheated people after collecting huge amounts on the pretext of business investments, were arrested by the Detective Department here on Tuesday.

The arrested persons were Mohammed Akbar Ahmed Ansari, Mazher Ahmed Ansari and Habiba Ansari.

“They collected Rs 1.2 crore from one Khaja Moinuddin on the pretext of a business partnership. They collected such huge amounts from others and went absconding in September,” police said, adding that based on the complaints, they were arrested and produced before court.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .