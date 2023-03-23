Mancherial DCP asks people to celebrate festivals peacefully

Mancherial DCP Kekan Sudhir Ramnath cautioned that stringent action would be taken against those who spoil the tranquility of the district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

DCP K Sudhir Ramnath speaking at a meeting with elders of different faiths in Mancherial on Thursday.

Mancherial: Deputy Commissioner of Police Kekan Sudhir Ramnath asked the people to celebrate their festivals in a peaceful atmosphere. He was speaking at a meeting with elders of different faiths here on Thursday.

Sudhir said Ramzan, Srirama Navami and Hanuman Jayanthi festivals were falling at the end of this month. He urged the followers of both faiths to celebrate the religious affairs by respecting the festivals of each other. He told them to have brotherhood and not to trust rumors circulated on social media platforms. He sought their cooperation in maintaining law and order in the district.

The DCP requested the public to approach either local police or contact the Dial 100 service if anyone created troubles or spread rumors using social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, etc., hurting sentiments of a section. He cautioned that stringent action would be taken against those who spoil the tranquility of the district.

ACPs B Thirupathi Reddy, G Narender, Sadaiah and others were present.

