| Two Persons Killed In Different Road Accidents In Mancherial

Two persons killed in different road accidents in Mancherial

Two persons were killed in different road accidents in Bellampalli and Chennur mandal on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Representational Image

Mancherial: In two different road accidents, two persons were killed and a youngster sustained serious injuries in Bellampalli and Chennur mandal on Friday.

In the first instance, Prem Sagar (22) was killed on the spot, while his friend Kiran had grievous injuries when a van collided with their motorbike at a stream near Kishtapur village in Chennur mandal.

Prem and Kiran were residents of Bheemaram mandal centre. They were heading to visit Sagar’s aunty at the time of the mishap. Medical condition of Kiran is learnt to be critical.

Meanwhile, an elderly man died when a two-wheeler mowed him down while he was crossing a road at Bazar area in Bellampalli. The deceased person was Manthaiah (55) from Mallidi village in Bheemini mandal.

A case was registered against the accused person Taj Baba, the rider of the bike. Investigations were taken up.