Three held for stealing smart TVs from showroom in Medchal

Hyderabad: The Medchal police arrested an employee of an electronics showroom and his two associates on charges of stealing 26 smart televisions and selling them. Police recovered 22 of them.

The arrested were G Balesh, a painter from Manoharabad, Raghuveer Reddy, an electrician from Medchal, and M Umesh Kumar, a cooler technician from Kacheguda. Police said Balesh stole the televisions at nights for the last one month and sold 16 of them to Reddy, who, in turn, sold 10 to Umesh Kumar.

Following a complaint from the showroom management, the police booked a case and arrested them.

