Three held in Hyderabad for drug peddling

07:35 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Hyderabad: The Uppal police caught three persons and seized 3 kilos of marijuana at Ramanthapur on Thursday.

The arrested persons were B.Vamshi (22), a private employee, T.Abhishek (22), a bike mechanic and Boda Vamshi (20), a painter, all three from Mahabubabad. One suspect, B.Karthik, was absconding.

According to the police, the suspects frequently went to Visakhapatnam and procured marijuana, some of which they kept for themselves, while the rest was sold. A fortnight ago, they went to Sileru agency area in Visakhapatnam and purchased 5 kg of marijuana and were selling it here.

On Thursday night, while they were waiting at a market place in Ramanthapur for customers, the police caught them.

