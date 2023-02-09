Three including techie drown in Nagarjuna Sagar

They had to come to attend a function in a relative’s house and went to the Shivalayam ghat for bath

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:41 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Representational image

Nalgonda: Three persons, including a software engineer, drowned in the Nagarjuna Sagar Project late on Thursday night.

The victims were Harikeeth Nagaraju(39) and Harshith(26) from Nalgonda town and Chandrakanth(20) from Nagarjuna Sagar. Harikeeth Nagaraju was a software engineer.

Also Read Advocate brutally murdered by unidentified persons in Nalgonda

They had to come to attend a function in a relative’s house and went to the Shivalayam ghat for bath. It is said that they were swept away by strong undercurrents.

Their parents and relatives, who were present at the ghat, stood helpless at the ghat.

On being alerted, the police reached the spot and retrieved the bodies with the help of swimmers.

The bodies were shifted to the Kamala Nehru hospital at Nagarjuna Sagar for autopsy.