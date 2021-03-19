Three, including two minors, drown in Godavari river

Deceased were identified as V Varalakshmi (28) of Ayyappa Colony, S Ramcharan (8) of Bhagavan Das Colony and Surekha (14) of Mandapeta in East Godavari district

Kothagudem: Three members of a family, including two minors, drowned in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam in the district on Friday, while two others were rescued by locals.

According to the police, the incident occurred when five persons of Ayyappa Colony and Bhagavan Das Colony in Bhadrachalam went to the river to wash their clothes. The deceased were identified as V Varalakshmi (28) of Ayyappa Colony, S Ramcharan (8) of Bhagavan Das Colony and Surekha (14) of Mandapeta in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.

Alert locals managed to rescue V Veerababu and S Bhavani and they were being treated at Bhadrachalam Area Hospital. Sources said Ramcharan entered the waters to take bath and drowned. Four others waded into the water to save him and two of them drowned, CI T Swamy said.

District Collector MV Reddy, expressing anguish over the incident, directed the officials concerned to display signboards on the banks to warn the public not to enter the water where it was deep.

