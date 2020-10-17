Three IS terrorists from Hyderabad among 15 sentenced to RI

By | Published: 7:42 pm

Hyderabad: Three ISIS terrorists from Hyderabad were among 15 persons sentenced to rigorous imprisonment (RI) by a special court for NIA cases in New Delhi in connection with Delhi ISIS conspiracy case. Nafees Khan of Madhapur, Mohammed Shariff Moinudeen of Tolichowki and Mohammed Obedullah of Saidabad were among the 15 who got RI along with a fine. Nafees Khan got 10 years RI along with a fine of Rs 1,03,000 while Moinudeen and Obedullah got five years RI each and a fine of Rs 38,000.

The other 12 who were sentenced were Mudabbir Mushtaq Sheikh, Abu Anas, Mufti Abdus Sami, Azhar Khan, Amzad Khan, Asif Ali, Mohd Hussain, Syed Mujahid, Md Aleem, Md Afzal and Sohail Ahmad. Among these, Mushtaq Sheikh, Abu Anas and Sami got seven years RI with fine while Azhar Khan and Amzad Khan got six years RI and the remaining got five years RI.

The case was registered by the NIA New Delhi on December 9, 2015 and pertains to criminal conspiracy hatched by the ISIS to establish its base in India by recruiting youngsters using different social media platforms. During investigation, searches were conducted in various cities across the country and 19 accused were arrested. It was revealed that the accused had formed an organisation by named Junood-ul-Khilafa-Fil-Hind, a group seeking to establish a caliphate in India and pledging allegiance to ISIS/ISIL at the behest of one Yusuf-Al-Hindi alias Shafi Armar alias Anjan Bhai, who was based in Syria and was purportedly the media chief of ISIS, according to NIA.

Several ISIS sympathisers, who had gone to join ISIS, were intercepted at various locations in the Middle-East and deported back to India. The investigation conducted by the agency stopped the facilitation of the ISIS members in India as well as abroad, the NIA claimed.

