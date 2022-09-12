| Three Killed After Bike Crashes Into Truck At Medchal

Three killed after bike crashes into truck at Medchal

By IANS Published: Updated On - 10:50 AM, Mon - 12 September 22

Representational Image The victims who were yet to be identified were in aged between 30-40 years. Sources said the driver of the motorcycle, who was reportedly driving at high speed, attempted to overtake the truck moving ahead, but hit it and came under its wheels.

Hyderabad: Three people, including a woman, died after the motorcycle they were riding on crashed into a truck at Medchal on the city outskirts on Monday morning.

Al three died on the spot. The Medchal police are investigating.

The incident led to traffic congestion on the busy highway. The traffic police cleared the traffic.