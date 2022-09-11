Hyderabad: Man dies in accident at Hayathnagar

(Representational Image) A private employee died in a road accident at Hayathnagar on city outskirts early on Sunday.

According to the police, the victim Jinkala Pandu (33), a resident of Hayathnagar and native of Pochampalli village in Yadadri Bhuvanigiri district, was going on his motorcycle when the accident took place at Vinayakanagar colony road when he rammed into a truck ahead of him and fell down.

“The driver of the truck drove the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner and suddenly took a turn without putting side indicators. Pandu who was following the truck, hit it from behind and fell on the road. He sustained injuries and died on the spot,” said Hayathnagar police. A case is booked and investigation on.

The police seized the truck and took the driver into custody.