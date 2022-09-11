Rachakonda traffic police save man from drowning

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda traffic police saved the life of a man who was about to drown at Kolanupaka culvert in Alair in Yadadri Bhuvangiri on Sunday evening.

Jula Srikanth (39) of Bachannapet mandal in Jangaon district was crossing the Kolanupaka culvert on his motorcycle when he fell into the stream along with his bike due to heavy water flows on the culvert.

On spotting him, the traffic police assistant sub inspector, P Veda Vyas, constable Shaik Abdul Kalam and crane driver Md Hussain rushed to his aid and with the help of local villagers pulled him out.

Srikanth told the police he was trying to cross the stretch when he slipped due to the heavy flow of water and fell in the stream. Luckily, he caught hold of a big log and a pipeline to save himself from getting washed away.

The video of the rescue operations went viral on social media after the Rachakonda police shared it on social media platforms.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat appreciated the work of the police and announced rewards for them.

Watch: