Three killed as APSRTC Bus rams into platform in Vijayawada

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:33 AM, Mon - 6 November 23

Vijayawada: Three persons including a bus conductor were killed when an APSRTC bus rammed into platform number 12 at Pandit Nehru Bus Stand in Vijayawada on Monday.

The bus conductor has been identified as Veeraiah from Guntur- 2 depot.

According to RTC officials, the incident was due to a brake failure.

The victims comprised a bus conductor, a woman and a boy. The injured passengers were shifted to nearby hospitals.

Speaking to media, APSRTC Managing Director, Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that an investigation has been launched into the incident and appropriate action will be taken against those responsible.

The State government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased in the incident and the hospital expenditure will be borne by the government for the injured.

