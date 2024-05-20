Three Maoists surrender before police in Kothagudem

Many underground cadres unable to bear the harassment of Maoist leaders were ready to surrender to police, SP Rohith Raju said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 May 2024, 08:08 PM

Three Maoists surrendered to police in Kothagudem on Monday.

Kothagudem: Two CPI (Maoist) area committee members and a village committee member surrendered before the police here on Monday.

Maoist Eturunagaram-Mahadevpur area committee members Kovasi Ganga alias Mahesh and Sodi Ungi alias Jhansi and DAKMS Puttapadu in-charge Kaluma Budra of Nimmalagudem under the limits of Kistaram police station in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh surrendered before Kothagudem SP B Rohith Raju, officials of CRPF 81 Bn and 141 Bn.

Ganga joined the Maoists as militia member in 2009 and was promoted as area committee member in 2015. Ungi joined the naxals as a dalam member of Eturunagaram-Mahadevpur area committee and married Ganga. Budra joined the Maoists in 2002 as a militia member and worked as a member of Chaitanya Natya Mandali (CNM) for 10 years. The surrendered naxals were vexed with the outdated ideologies and decided to quit the Maoist party. Many underground cadres unable to bear the harassment of Maoist leaders were ready to surrender to police, SP Rohith Raju said. He advised the underground Maoists to contact their nearest police station or higher officials directly or through their family members to surrender and to live a normal life. Surrendered naxals would be given livelihood support from the government.

Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj, CRPF 141 Bn additional commandant Kamal Veer Yadav, CRPF 81 Bn additional commandant Kanhar, Cherla CI Raju Verma and SI TVR Suri were present.