Three members of attention diversion gang arrested in Hyderabad

Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad The Hyderabad Task Force and the Mailardevpally police arrested three members of an attention diversion gang here on Monday. The arrested were identified as Shaik Mohamood, Shaik Ahmed, both electricians and Syed Sahil, an auto-rickshaw driver.

The receiver was Syed Abdul Khader. Two suspects, Syed Saber and Mohammed, were absconding. The prime suspect Syed Saber, a rowdy sheeter, along with his associates plotted to commit theft of valuables from passengers in autos. “For this, they took an auto on rent and plied it in the night. Except for the driver, others acting as passengers divert the attention of the victims and decamp with valuables,” the police said.

