Three people including juvenile arrested for car theft in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three persons including a juvenile were apprehended by the Filmnagar police for allegedly stealing a car and planning to sell it in Jaipur. The arrested are Angrige Rohith (23), Chakali Hemanth (23), and the juvenile.

According to the police, the trio drove away with Hyundai Verna car, which was parked at OU colony in Shaikpet and were on their way to sell it in Jaipur. On a complaint, the police tracked them down and with the help of Bhopal police arrested them.

“A week prior to stealing the car, Rohith took away the keys of the vehicle from the owner’s house,” said Filmnagar Inspector, N Jayaram.

Habitual offender arrested for theft inside mosque in Hyderabad

A man who had committed theft of a bag containing gold and a laptop from a mosque was arrested by the Filmnagar police on Saturday. The police recovered a gold necklace and two laptops all worth Rs. 4 lakh from him.

The arrested Mohd Amer, (19), a resident of Jhirra Asifnagar went to the Aqsa Masjid at Shaikpet on June 24 and made away with the bag that was kept in the mosque. The bag contained a gold necklace and a laptop, said Filmnagar police.

According to the police, Mohd Amer was a habitual offender and involved in similar cases previously also. “The suspect frequented the mosque on the pretext of prayers and on getting an opportunity to steal motorcycles and bags containing laptops,” said the police officials.

He was produced before the court and remanded.