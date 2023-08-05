| Three Railway Stations In Erstwhile Khammam To Be Redeveloped Under Abss

Published Date - 04:26 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Khammam: Three railway stations in erstwhile Khammam district have been selected for redevelopment under the first phase of Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

Khammam and Madhira railway stations in Khammam district and Bhadrachalam Road railway station in Kothagudem district were among the 21 railway stations to be redeveloped in Telangana under the limits of South Central Railway (SCR).

Khammam railway station would be modernised with an expenditure of Rs 25.40 crore, Madhira with Rs 25.40 crore and Bhadrachalam Road station with Rs 24.40 crore. Under ABSS it was planned to ensure smooth access to railway stations by removing unwanted structures, improving lighting, better circulating area and upgraded parking space.

In addition to that, persons with disabilities (PwDs) friendly infrastructure development and use of green energy at the stations was planned under the scheme.

The ABSS aims to develop the railway stations as city centres by integrating both sides of the cities/towns, landscaping, and display local art and culture.

The railway stations would be developed with modern architecture and world-class facilities with a focus on long-term planning. The development of the railway stations was being taken up on priority basis, said a release from SCR.