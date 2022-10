| Three Students Drown In Sea Three Others Go Missing In Bapatla

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:47 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

Bapatla: Three students drowned when they went for a swim in the sea near the Suryalanka beach in the district on Tuesday. Three of them were missing, with efforts on to trace them.

According to the police, seven students, all from Vijayawada, went to the beach and ventured into the water when a strong wave swept them away. One of them was rescued by the local people.

The bodies of three students washed ashore while a search is on for three others who are still missing.