We are ready to fight against TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance: YS Jagan

By ANI Updated On - 10 March 2024, 07:12 PM

Bapatla: After the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) announced to contest the Lok Sabha Polls in alliance with BJP and Jana Sena, YSRCP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday said that he is ready to fight against the alliance and said that Chandra Babu Naidu’s cycle is rusted and therefore fetching support from other political parties.

A day before, the opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh–TDP, and Jana Sena Party announced to fight the Lok Sabha polls and Andhra Pradesh assembly elections together in an alliance.

Addressing a public gathering here today, CM Jagan Mohan said that today, our government in Andhra has focused on the welfare of weaker sections. The TDP cycle chain in the state is not running smoothly, prompting his visit to Delhi with his foster son to seek support from central parties.

“Elections are ahead. We are ready to fight against the alliance. YSRCP will stand with weaker sections,” he said.

“In the next four days, the election notification will be released. The national party is with Chandra Babu Naidu after forming an alliance. Chandra Babu Naidu, in the past, claimed to have worked with a steering committee, selecting Prime Ministers and Presidents. Today, our government in Andhra has focused on the welfare of weaker sections. The TDP cycle chain in the state is not running smoothly, prompting his visit to Delhi with his foster son to seek support from central parties. If

Jagan doesn’t instil fear, why is Chandra Babu Naidu afraid and forming alliances?” he said.

Further, he said that Chandra Babu Naidu deceived the public of the state. He is zero, and if he forms alliances with parties, the final result will also be a big zero.

“Contrastingly, looking at Chandra Babu Naidu’s cycle, it’s rusted with no tyres, seeking support from other political parties. No one remembers Chandra Babu and his welfare schemes. His foster son will unquestionably follow Chandra Babu Naidu’s instructions. If Chandra Babu Naidu asks Pavan Kalyan to push the cycle, he will comply. In the year 2014, Chandra Babu Naidu has released a manifesto which was not fulfilled,” the Andhra Pradesh CM said.

He also alleged that Chandra Babu Naidu seeks power to exploit the state and hoard money.

“Recently, he released a manifesto to deceive the public once again. Chandra Babu Naidu’s manifesto is a mishmash, blending elements from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka manifestos. During the COVID period, YSRCP provided welfare through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) process. In non-DBT, we allocated lands for weaker sections to build houses. Over 58 months, we have spent 3 lakhs 75 thousand crores for welfare,” he added.

A joint statement was released on Saturday(March 9) by the TDP BJP and the Jana Sena said “Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) , the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) as being committed for the progress of country and the upliftment of state and people of Andhra Pradesh, have decided to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections together in Andhra Pradesh.”