Three teachers from Telangana selected for National Best Teachers Awards 2022

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:06 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: Three teachers from Telangana were selected for the National Best Teachers Awards 2022. TN Sridhar, teacher, Zilla Parishad High School, Mahbubnagar district, Kandala Ramaiah, teacher, ZP High School Abbapur, Mulugu district, and Sunitha Rao, principal, Delhi Public School Nacharam, Medchal-Malkajgiri district have been selected for the National Awards to Teachers 2022.

In total, 46 teachers from across the country have been chosen for the awards which will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu on September 5 at New Delhi. Accordingly, the awardees list was released by the Ministry of Education on Thursday.

Every year on September 5, the Ministry of Education confers the national awards to best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous transparent and online three stage selection process.

The purpose of awards is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.