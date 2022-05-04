Three teenagers held for stripping, threatening children in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:41 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Hyderabad: Three teenaged boys, who allegedly stripped a group of children and threatened them for allegedly playing cards, were arrested by the Mangalhat police.

The incident occurred on Friday, when the suspects reportedly found the children playing cards and caught them on the spot. They also suspected the children were into consuming marijuana, sources said.

“They stripped all the children off their clothes and warned them against playing cards and threatened them. They had also recorded the video of the incident,” said an official adding the children were let off later.

However, the video clip of the incident went viral on social media on Tuesday and reached the parents of the children.

They approached the police and lodged a complaint, after which a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice Act was booked and the suspects arrested.

