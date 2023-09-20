Three Vande Bharat trains operated by Southern Railway report strong occupancy rates

According to Southern Railway, the three trains are: Dr MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru-Dr MGR Chennai Central, Chennai-Coimbatore-Chennai, and Thiruvananthapuram Central- Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Central.

By IANS Published Date - 09:58 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Chennai: The three Vande Bharat Express trains under the Southern Railway are clocking impressive occupancy rates in all the routes in which they operate.

Occupancy rate means the proportion of available seats used by passengers traveling on a specific train route including those who board and alight at intermediate stations.

All the three Vande Bharat trains registered exceptional occupancy rates from the originating station as well as at enroute stations. Connecting the “Manchester of the South” Coimbatore with the Tamil Nadu capital city, this Vande Bharat train (No.20643) has registered 108.23 per cent occupancy during the current FY 2023-24 till Septemeber 13.

Train No 20644 Coimbatore Junction-Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express has registered 104.60 per cent occupancy during the current FY 2023-24 till September 13.

According to Southern Railway, Train No.20633 Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express has registered 177.45 per cent occupancy during the current FY 2023-24 till September 13.

Train No.20634 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express has registered 171.76 per cent occupancy during the current FY 2023-24 till September 13. Similarly the Train No.20607 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru Junction Vande Bharat Express has registered 130.48 per cent occupancy during the current FY 2023-24 till September 13.

Train No 20608 Mysuru-Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express has registered 112.99 per cent occupancy during the current FY 2023-24 till September 13.