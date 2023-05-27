| Three Year Old Girl Drowns In Sump In Karimnagar

Three-year-old girl drowns in sump in Karimnagar

While playing on the house premises, Sadana accidentally fell in the water sump

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:10 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Karimnagar: A three-year-old girl, Sadana, drowned in a water sump in Kothirampur here on Saturday.

While playing on the house premises, Sadana accidentally fell in the water sump. Her parents, who found her in the sump, rushed her to the district headquarters hospital where she was declared brought dead. Natives of Chhattisgarh, Ramji and Parvathi migrated to Karimnagar and were engaged in construction work. On Saturday, they took their daughter Sadana along with them to work at a site in Kothirampur.

Sadhana had moved away from them to play, which was when she fell in the water sump.

