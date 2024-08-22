Public hearing to be held on RoR Act in Mancherial

Additional Collector (Revenue) S Motilal requested experts, intellectuals and the public to participate in the programme and to express their opinions and insights on the Act.
Mancherial: Additional Collector (Revenue) S Motilal said that a public hearing would be organized to gather views of the public over the draft Right of Records Act, 2024 at Integrated District Officers Complex (IDOC) in Naspur mandal centre on Saturday.
He urged them to mail their views at ror2024-rev@telanaganagov.in or to visit https://cclatelangana.gov.in to convey their opinions on or before August 23.