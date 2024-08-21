Five held for hunting wild animals in Mancherial

The five confessed to poaching the Nilgai in the forests of Chennur forest range using stray dogs for quite a long time.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 August 2024, 09:02 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: Five persons were arrested by the forest officials on charges of hunting wild animals at Chintapalli village in Chennur mandal on Wednesday. Ten kilograms of wildlife meat were seized from them.

Briefing details of the arrest to pressmen, Chennur Forest Range Officer G Appalakonda said that Kadala Praveen, Arsha Banesh, both from Chintapalli, and Naitham Janardhan, Cheekati Lasmaiah and Naitham Sampath from Buddaram village in Chennur mandal were apprehended while selling flesh of Nilgai, following a tip-off. The five confessed to poaching the Nilgai in the forests of Chennur forest range using stray dogs for quite a long time. They admitted to selling the meat of the wild animal to make a fast buck.

The poachers were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.