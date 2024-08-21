Six held on prostitution charges in Mancherial

Police seized Rs.15,000 and two motorbikes from them while a widow from Karimnagar was rescued from guest house

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 August 2024, 08:25 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: Six persons were arrested on the charges of prostitution in a guest house here on Wednesday. Police seized Rs.15,000 and two motorbikes from them while a widow from Karimnagar was rescued from guest house.

Mancherial ACP R Prakash and Inspector R Bansilal said Shathani Shankar from Bellampalli town, manager of the guest house, Kopparthi Naveen, Deva Poshamallu, Gandi Ramesh, Kolipaka Rajashekhar and Gollapalli Shekhar, belonging to different parts of the district were apprehended, following a tip-off.

On being interrogated, Shankar confessed to forcing women into flesh-trade under the guise of film-making. He admitted to luring girls in the trade to earn faster for quite a long time. He revealed that he was targeting youngsters from several parts of the country by sending photographs of the women and girls on WhatsApp.

The manager further said that he was charging Rs 2,000 from a customer. He disclosed that he was forcing six girls and the woman into the trade every day, adding that he was hired as the manager of the guest house by one Karunakar of the town.

Police said that a search was launched to nab Karunakar, who was once arrested for operating a sex racket in a lodge in the past.

The rescued woman was shifted to the Sakhi One Stop Centre of Mancherial.