Three youths killed as car falls into canal in Rajahmundry

The deceased were identified as Harshavardhan, Hemant and Uday Kiran, while the remaining occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries and have been hospitalised.

By PTI Published Date - 10:23 AM, Sun - 6 August 23

Rajahmundry: Three college students were killed after the car they were travelling in met with a an accident in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

It is suspected that the car was being driven at high speed, they said.

According to police, a group of 10 students studying in a private engineering college in nearby Eluru district took a joyride to Maredumilli, a nature hub in East Godavari district with waterfalls and rich biodiversity, on Saturday night.

Past Saturday midnight, their car veered off the road and plunged into a canal at Burugupudi gate in East Godavari district, police added.

Police reached the accident spot and an investigation is on.