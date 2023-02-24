‘Thriving ecosystem for life sciences’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:20 AM, Fri - 24 February 23

Hyderabad: Life sciences infrastructure platform Rx Propellant and Federation of Asian Biotechnology Associations (FABA) in association with GV Connect and the National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research (NARFBR) held the first edition of ‘Hyderabad Life Science Innovation Cluster’ (HLSIC) meeting at Genome Valley.

The event, held in connection with the industry event BioAsia, aimed at promoting collaboration and networking between researchers, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals.

Hyderabad’s Life sciences ecosystem has established itself on the world map, thanks to the presence of prominent companies, research institutes and universities.

This flagship cluster meeting in Genome Valley will pave way for a more collaborative environment for talent skilling, startups and strategic partnerships,” said Ketki Tulpule, vice-president, Rx Propellant.

“Industry and academia are critical components of life sciences innovation engine. There is no better place in India than Genome Valley, with its unparalleled ecosystem for life sciences research, development, and manufacturing,” said Atin Tomar, Founder and CEO, Yapan Bio.

“Hyderabad is home to many globally reputed academic institutions and has a mature vaccine/biotech industry. Our country has moved up many places in the global innovation index. We must come together to find innovative and sustainable solutions to improve human health and quality of life,” said Dr K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunological Limited.

"India is being looked upon by the global community as a hotspot for future innovation and growth activities. HLSIC has taken the crucial task of binding the academia with industry and society at large," said Prof BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor, University of Hyderabad.