Traffic restrictions at LB Stadium on Wednesday

Published Date - 08:33 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Hyderabad: In view of the dinner being hosted by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on the eve of Christmas, traffic restrictions have been imposed around LB Stadium on Wednesday between 2 pm and 9 pm.

Accordingly, traffic coming from AR Petrol Pump junction (Public Gardens) towards BJR Statue will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally and Chapel Road and traffic from Abids will be diverted at SBI Gunfoundary towards Chapel Road/Nampally Station road.

Traffic coming from Basheerbagh towards BJR Statue will be diverted at Basheerbagh towards King Koti/Old MLA Quarters road and vehicles from Sujatha School lane towards Khan Lateef Khan (KLK) building will be diverted at Sujatha School junction towards Nampally Station Road.

RTC Buses:

The RTC buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards Abids should avoid LB Stadium main gate i.e. in front of Khan Lateef Khan Building and take diversion at AR Petrol Pump (Public Gardens) towards Nampally Station Road.

In case of any inconvenience in commuting, the police asked the people to contact Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline 9010203626.