Tiff with wife over buying LPG cylinder, man ends life in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:56 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man, who had an argument with his wife after she asked money to buy an LPG gas cylinder was found hanging from a tree at Jubilee Hills on Monday night.

According to the police, Puliwada Bhaskar, 42, lived with his wife Kavitha and their two children at Karmikanagar in Jubilee Hills. On Monday afternoon, Kavitha reportedly asked Bhaskar money to pay for an LPG cylinder. However, an argument ensued, after which he left the house angrily saying he would end his life.

“In the night, he was found hanging to a tree in a nearby ground. Relatives told us that Bhaskar was depressed due to frequent quarrels with his wife and he had got addicted to liquor. Investigation is on,” the Jubilee Hills police said.

