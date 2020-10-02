TIFR programme on Covid testing begins

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: Principal Scientific Adviser to Government of India Prof K Vijay Raghavan on Friday inaugurated the Covid-19 Diagnostic Training Programme of Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Hyderabad.

The programme would impart practical laboratory training required for carrying out Covid-19 diagnostic tests, in addition to online theory lecture modules in basic molecular biology relevant to Covid-19 diagnosis.

According to the TIFR, Hyderabad, the training programme has been initiated through the Principal Scientific Adviser’s office and supported by funds from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

TIFR-Hyderabad, Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND), PanIIT Alumni Reach for India (PARFI) and National Institute of Immunology (NII) worked together to form a well-rounded training module on the Covid-19 testing methods, such as RT-PCR and LAMP-based assays, and laboratory practices with a focus on biosafety protocols, it said.

The training module would be followed up by an assessment of acquired skills and training experience at the Covid-19 diagnostic lab at ESIC Hospital, Hyderabad.

“We have learnt much about the virus, and we need to learn a lot more. In other words, research on the virus and its impact on the society translated into immediate, medium-term and long-term benefit is very important,” Prof Vijay Raghavan said

TIFR-Hyderabad Director Prof V Chandrasekhar outlined the centre’s other Covid-related activities such as standardising a quick colour-based LAMP assay, developing low-cost rechargeable N95 masks and mask-testing device, and long-term research goals to devise treatment strategies.

