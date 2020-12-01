Tiger attacks buffalo in Asifabad

In recent tiger attacks, around 30 cattle and two youngsters have been killed in Kaghaznagar and Asifabad forest divisions

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A tiger attacked a buffalo while it was returning from the forest at Kadamba village in Kaghaznagar mandal on Tuesday.

Sources said the big cat attacked the cattle when it was returning after grazing in the forests of Adipelli and Kadamba at around 5 pm. However, the buffalo was able to escape the attack and managed to survive with minor injuries on its back. The shepherd was away from the spot and the buffalo was trailing the herd, a local told ‘Telangana Today.’

Forest officials were not reachable for comment. In recent tiger attacks, around 30 cattle and two youngsters have been killed in Kaghaznagar and Asifabad forest divisions. The big cats have also been spotted on roads, and the rural folk are in the grip of fear.

