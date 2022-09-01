Tiger Shroff’s guess about Rekha playing Amitabh’s mother shocks KJo

Published Date - 02:45 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

However, one thing that caught up the interest of the Twitterati is a hilarious goof-up by the Baaghi-actor. During the final game round in the episode, host Karan Johar asked both the actors to name the actress who has played both mother and lover of Amitabh Bachchan on screen.

Hyderabad: The new episode of Koffee With Karan 7 is out on hotstar now and has already become the talk of the town. Featuring Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff, the latest episode has all things covered about the actors— from careers to relationships to gossip.

Tiger quickly pressed the buzzer and responded, “Rekha ma’am?” leaving Karan startled for a bit with his response. “What? She never…played his mother,” he said and later mentioned that Waheeda Rahman and Rakhee were the correct answers. Tiger lost the quiz round to Kriti. However, he won the rapid-fire round.

Meanwhile, rumours about Tiger’s fractured relationship with Disha Patani were also brought up on the show. Answering his relationship questions, Tiger re-affirmed his single status, and added that he wasn’t until recently. He said, “I am single. I think so at least, and I am currently looking around.”

Tiger and Kriti made their Bollywood debut together with Heropanti in 2014. The two are now all set to share screen space again with the film Ganapath, an action thriller film directed by Vikas Bahl. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo appearance.