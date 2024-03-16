Tight security arrangements for PM visit to Jagtial: SP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 08:21 PM

Jagtial: Superintendent of Police Sunpreet Singh informed that tight security arrangements were made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting scheduled to be held in Jagtial on Monday.

Inspecting the security bandobast briefing for officers and staff held at DS gardens here on Saturday, the SP said about 1,600 officials and police personnel from eight districts would take part in the security arrangements.

The SP and Additional SP level officers were given responsibilities by dividing the security system into sectors and all arrangements were made for officers and police persons who would take part in the security arrangements, he informed. Additional SP Bheemrao, DSPs Raghuchander, Umamaheshwar Rao and DSPs, CIs and SIs from other districts also participated in the programme.

On the other hand, police have also imposed traffic restrictions in different areas of Jagtial town. Restrictions will be in force from Sunday evening to Monday evening.

Vehicles coming from Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Dharmapuri have to take different routes in the wake of the PM’s tour.