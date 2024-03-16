Revanth Reddy asks Modi to submit progress report and seek votes

The BJP-led union government should list out its contribution towards Telangana’s development, says Revanth.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 04:46 PM

Hyderabad: Exuding confidence that the Congress would win 14 seats in the State in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi submit a progress report on his achievements in the last 10 years and then seek votes from the people.

The BJP-led union government should list out its contribution towards Telangana’s development. The Prime Minister’s remarks over Telangana’s formation in the Lok Sabha had humiliated the people. Forget about seeking votes, the Prime Minister does not have the moral right to speak about Telangana, he said.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said the first 100 days of Congress governance in the State was very satisfying. Implementation of free bus travel to women, enhancing Rajiv Arogyasri assistance, launching Indiramma Housing scheme and offering 30,000 jobs in three months was very satisfying, he said.

Eight lakh women had already benefited under the Rs.500 LPG cylinder scheme and 37 lakh zero bills were issued under the 200 unit free power supply scheme. The Congress was committed to fulfilling the six guarantees and the Ministers were working for 18 hours a day, he said.

Dubbing BRS MLC K Kavitha’s arrest by Enforcement Directorate a political stunt, the Chief Minister said it was done to derive political benefits for BJP and BRS before the Lok Sabha elections. All these days, the BJP government did not initiate action against the BRS government but suddenly when the Prime Minister was conducting a road show in the city, the BRS MLC was arrested the same day. Both the BJP and BRS were enacting dramas and people were observing all these cheap tactics, he alleged.

The BJP and BRS leaders have been making tall claims that Congress government would collapse but it would be in power in the State for 10 years, he said.

“Let the Opposition parties decide the date for toppling our government. We have our own plans, save for a few, none will be left with them,” Revanth Reddy warned. He even claimed that MLAs, who were meeting him for constituency development funds, had assured unconditional support to the Congress government in the event of such attempts.

Regarding farmers’ issues, especially the water crisis, the Chief Minister admitted that ryots were facing problems. “We will chalk out plans and address their issues,” he said.

We will campaign rigorously in AP

Hours before leaving to Visakhapatnam to participate in a Congress party programme, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the Telangana Congress leaders would campaign rigorously in Andhra Pradesh.

“We have been to Kerala and will go to Andhra Pradesh. As per the AP Congress invitations, we will campaign for Congress party and strive for its success,” Revanth Reddy said.