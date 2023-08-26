Tigress gives birth to three cubs at Bengal Safari Park

According to the officials, all three cubs and mother Rika are in good health and are monitored by CCTV cameras.

By ANI Published Date - 10:51 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Photo: ANI

Jalpaiguri: The population of tigers at the Bengal Safari Park near Siliguri under the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal has increased to 13 as, Rika, the enclosure’s five-year-old tigress gave birth to three cubs on August 19, 2023 early morning, officials said.

“It is very good news for the wild lovers that Rika, the only tigress in Bengal Safari gave birth to three cubs. All are in good health, we are taking all percussion to take care of her with the special veterinary doctors and everything is monitored by Cameras. This will help to bring more and more tourists to visit the park,” Jyoti Priya Mallick, State forest minister told ANI.

“The authorities are planning to introduce “Lion safari” shortly at the park”, he added.

Five-year-old Rika is one of three tigresses named by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was born at the Bengal Safari Park in 2018.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Bengal Safari Park for the wild lovers in the region.

The park stretches 100 acres and presently there are tigers, deer, rhinos, elephants, Jungle flows, birds, bears and other animals.