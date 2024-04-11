Hyderabad: Two cross dressers arrested for impersonating as transgenders, extorting money

The arrested persons are Swapna Kumari alias Sapna Garud alias Sanjay (37), from Jeedimetla and native of Maharashtra and a 17-year-old boy from Bharatnagar in Medchal and native of West Bengal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 07:43 PM

Hyderabad: The Task Force (North) team nabbed a two cross-dressers including a boy juvenile on charges of impersonating as transgender persons and allegedly extorting money from pedestrians and shop keepers at Lothkunta and Trimulgherry on Thursday. Cash of Rs 3,490 and two mobile phones were seized from them.

According to the Task Force officials, the duo dressed up as transgender persons and extorted shop keepers, motorists and pedestrians at traffic signals and crowded places. They threatened people to give money or resorted to abusing and public nuisance. Based on a complaint, the police arrested them.

Police requested citizens to Dial-100 facility and complaint if they come across such cross-dressers harassing people on roads.

Timely reporting can prevent further disruptions and protect the rights of everyone in our community, they said.