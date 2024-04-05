West Bengal, Delhi paddlers win titles

In the 60 age category final, the winners recorded a 3-2 victory over Delhi A team.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 09:32 PM

Hyderabad: West Bengal A and Delhi A men’s team respectively recorded 60 and 65 age category titles in the UTT 30th Masters National Table Tennis Championships at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday.

In the 60 age category final, the winners recorded a 3-2 victory over Delhi A team. Similarly, in the 65 age category final, Delhi’s team clinched a 3-2 scoreline win over Maharashtra A.

Results: Finals: Men’s Team (60 ): West Bengal A bt Delhi A 3-2: Vivek Kumar Arora bt Anuj Sharma 11-7, 14-12, 11-6, Subhamoy Chatterjee lost to Sanjay Vashist 12-10, 5-11, 3-11, 5-11, Ram Chandra Rao lost to Anil Kumar Goel 9-11, 11-13, 7-11, Vivek bt Sanjay 11-5, 11-6, 5-11, 7-11, 11-8, Subhamoy bt Anuj 11-8, 4-11, 12-10, 5-11, 11-9; Men’s Team (65 ): Delhi A bt Maharashtra A 3-2: Vineet K Chaudhry lost to Jayant Kulkarni 15-13, 12-10, 6-11, 6-11, 6-11, Ravi Vashist bt Avinash Joshi 8-11, 11-8, 12-10, 11-6, Ashutosh Kumar lost to Jitendra Mavani 10-12, 4-11, 4-11, Ravi bt Jayant 6-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-6, Vineet bt Avinash 11-9, 11-9, 10-12, 5-11, 11-8; Men’s Singles (80 ): K Satyanarayan (Kar) bt BN Khazanchi (DL) 9-11, 12-10, 11-13, 11-7, 11-1; Men’s Doubles (80 ): BN Khazanchi/Anand Prakash (DL) bt KV Krishnamurthy/K Satyanarayan (KAR) 11-8, 11-3, 11-4.