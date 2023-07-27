‘Tillu anna’ is back with the funkiest song of the year

Hyderabad: Siddu has made a huge mark on youth and has become the Star Boy with his ‘DJ Tillu’ character and movie. The character that he designed and lived on big screen, Tillu, has become synonymous with his name. The movie has become a cult blockbuster in Telugu cinema. People identify him as Tillu anna and now, he is coming with another crack-a-pot thrilling entertainer, ‘Tillu Square’.

Once again, we are going to see Siddu as Tillu and this time, the makers promise the entertainment value will be double. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing this sequel to their big blockbuster ‘DJ Tillu’ on Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema production houses respectively. Srikara Studios is presenting the film.

The Ram Miriyala composition ‘Tillu Anna DJ Pedithe’ from ‘DJ Tillu’ has become such a huge blockbuster that it has become the identity of the character Tillu. Now, Ram Miriyala has composed and sang a fresh new single for ‘Tillu Square’.

‘Ticket Eh Konakunda’, which has been released on Wednesday, is the ‘funkiest’ song mixed with mass beats and independent style. Like ‘Tillu Anna DJ Pedithe’, this track is also set to become one of the most loved and played at parties and pubs by youth.

The song cautions Tillu about meeting and falling in love with another girl at a pub and not to repeat the same mistakes. This is a clever call-back to the original and a hint at what fresh entertainment Tillu is going to serve us with ‘Tillu Square’.

Anupama Parameswaran is playing the leading lady. Her look and conversation with Tillu in the single song promo have gone viral. The song gives tremendous hype to the film, adding to the buzz it has already generated.

Mallik Ram is directing the film, while Sai Prakash Ummadisingu is handling cinematography. National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli is behind the cuts. AS Prakash is handling art and production design for ‘Tillu Square’.